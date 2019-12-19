This Divine Temple In Andhra Pradesh Is A Must Visit

This "Sai Baba Temple" is situated on a small hill near sheesha challa hills at Sai Nagar, Nagari district in Andhra Pradesh. This temple is fully structured in white colour and the Sun and the Moon castings adds beauty to it. Sai Baba statue has been installed on the first floor and all the Priests are from Maharashtra state. There is a Dhyana Mandapam in the Ground Floor where we can find a sai Image in 3-D. Wherever we move in this room from one corner to the other, the Eyes of Sai Baba seems to be following us in that direction. It is accessible by foot and there is a newly laid road for reaching the hilltop by car or 2-wheelers.