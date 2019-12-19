Shop All Home Decor Products From Curtains To Furniture At This Store

Drapes And Dreams is a home decor store in Anna Nagar which is filled with all kinds of home decor items and furnishings right from curtains to desks and tables. One of the best home decor stores in the city, Drapes And Dreams has a bunch of brands including Deco Aro in Nungambakkam. Their collection of curtains and furnishings is worth checking out. From velvet and sheer to cotton, linen, and silk, they've got curtains in an extensive variety of fabrics. You can look through their guide which has more than thirty fabric choices. They've also got wall embellishments and frames to pretty up the walls of your room. Drapes And Dreams also has upholstery fabrics, lighting, bed & bath, outdoor furniture, cushions, and blinds priced from INR 1,200. The best part about the decor is that they are eco-friendly, bio-degradable, and shrink proof! Some of the products are also fashioned from all-natural items like flax. If you're looking for vintage, rustic lighting such as chandeliers and lamps, Drapes And Dreams has awesome options. You can also choose from a variety of wallpaper ideas right from floral prints to funky, abstract designs. Drop by the store to shop flexible furniture, lights, and home decor which is sure to perk up your home.