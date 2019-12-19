Peeps! Have You Been To This 24X7, Rooftop Sports Arena Yet?

Sports enthusiasts, rejoice! We’ve found you a spot where you can enjoy your favourite cricket and futsal games 24x7. Yes, that’s right! Dugout Sports Terminal, a rooftop sports arena in Velachery’s Grand Square Mall offers a sprawling 10,000 square feet of space, divided between futsal and cricket.

Equipped with the latest sports infrastructure, this place can help host a nice game with your peeps or colleagues. With trainers and coaches available round the clock, you can rent out space on an hourly basis with weekday packages priced at INR 1500 and weekend packages priced at INR 2000.



Dugout also has coaching classes for cricket and football. Having tied up with School Of Sports, they offer exclusive cricket training for women. They also have a refreshment area that serves juices, cookies and more. If you’re planning to host a get together involving sports or throw a kids party, they can cater to that as well and help you with the games and food.



They also have summer camps going on right now for cricket and keep coming up with fun tournaments for both sports, so pull up your socks and kick some ball!