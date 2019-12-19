Chaat, Chinese & Chatpata, This Vegetarian restaurant Is Perfect For Some Family Time!

Located adjacent to Bay Leaf in Gopalapuram, Dwarka is a restaurant that vegetarians in Chennai will fall in love with. Giving Kailash Parbat a tough competition (we say this because the menu is uncannily similar), you will find a good mix of dishes. Start your meal with chaat - Aloo Chaat, Samosa Chaat, Dahi Palak Chaat, and Masala Puri. We tried their Chaat Platter that comes with dahi sev puri, dahi vada, bhel, and sev katoris. We were delighted to find Sabudana Wada on the menu and go for it without second thoughts. Crispy from outside and soft from the inside, this dish was the showstopper for the evening. Dwarka also has other starters like Ragda Patties (just like Mumbaiya style), Cheese Pakoda, Indori poha, and Hara Bhara Kebab. If you want to try a soup, we suggest you go for the Hot & Sour Soup that is spicy, creamy, and comes with crispy noodles. Their tikkas and kebab platters are filling so choose wisely if you pick one of them. Crispy Brinjal, Paneer Satay, Paneer Chilli Basil Dry, Thai Paneer Saute, their Chinese starters are tempting and can vanish in no time. Nachos, cheese balls, quesadilla, stuffed mushrooms, we like how Dwarka's starter section is never-ending. Their Paneer Tikka Sizzler With Makhni Gravy is sure to tantalise your taste buds. We also liked their Vegetable Fried Rice that is spicy and super aromatic.