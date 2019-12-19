Do Yoga Or Shower In The Open At This Rustic Homestay By The Ocean

Buried in the cosy lanes of Mahabs, this gorgeous homestay, Earth House, is perfect to unwind and have some cake by the ocean (geddit?). This homestay is located in the heart of Mahabalipuram and you can just walk to the touristy places nearby, but if you’re just looking to chill, you can do that right here or walk across to the beach.

There are a total of eight rooms and a maximum of 12 adults can stay here. The amenities include TVs, lounge area, WiFi, Air conditioning, parking, a pool, and an outdoor shower. Kids on board? The house has children’s books, toys, and even cribs! Prices start at INR 12,500 per night (at the time of publication), which works out to around INR 1,040 per person.

We love the rustic vibes in the garden, the patio furniture, and the pretty ivy and creepers hugging the walls. The outdoor seating area looks amazing at night and you will love kicking back with a beer and watching the sunset. There are lots of restaurants nearby with seafood options and calamari is a must-have. Beachy vibes and delicious seafood, your weekend plans are sorted!