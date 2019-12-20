This Online Studio Specialises In Handmade Ceramics And They Are Naturally Gorgeous!

There is something extraordinary about hand made art and pottery is such an art form that has been rooted in Indian traditions since the ancient days. Get a piece of the pottery heritage from Earthy Allure, an online bespoke studio. They specialise in home decors, accessories and crockeries made out of mud and clay. Each of their product is made carefully with distinctive pottery art and hand-finished as well. Along with their interesting shapes and earthy colours, their Ceramics are a hit with us.

They have teacups, kettles, coffee mugs, bowls, serving trays and starter plates. Earthy Allure has tea serving sets with kettles and cups with prices starting at INR 1500. Taking the inspiration from the Coorg coffee plantations is the kettle set which has a shiny finish which makes it look like a bamboo bark in itself. The elongated kettle has a bamboo and rope handle attached to it as well. Along with that, you can also get a serving bowl. They triangular serving plates with spots of black sprayed onto it and foamy blue patterns make it look like it has emerged right out of the ocean. The designs come with a spray-painted look as well as patterns of brush strokes.

All of Earthy Allure's utensils are microwavable. Further, they also have various home accessories in store. We love their range of collections of candle diffusers. You can buy them in the shades of solid greens, blues and browns along with rustic coffee colours. The cuts and shapes make them fit for royalty! They have vases and showpieces with dripping colour patterns. Some of them even look like candies. One look at them and you will be swooning on their Earthy pieces just like we have been.