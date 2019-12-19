Easdale is a villa located between Mahabalipuram and Pondicherry, and is a perfect beachside place for a quick weekend getaway.
This Pet-Friendly Beachside Villa In Muttukadu Is Perfect For Unwinding This Summer
What Makes It Awesome
Don’t burn all your cash on travelling out of Chennai. You can unwind and have a getaway to Easdale, a luxe villa right by the beach in Muttukadu. For those looking to stay not too far from the city, this villa is ideal.
This home is just a 2-minute walk from the beach and is known for the homey vibes. With a large living room filled with antique furniture and plenty of light, it’s a tempting place to get away. The guest room is for two or three guests and is fully air-conditioned. There’s a patio which provides awesome vantage points to see the ocean. They’ve also got a park and stay facilities, yay!
While you’re staying here, you can get a taste of Chennai’s cultural and heritage spots, and visit the Shore Temple, which is just a 15-minute drive from the villa. We love the rustic charm of the house and all the old wooden antiques and home decor pieces - you’re sure to revel in them! You can bring your pets along, but there’s no fences or kennels available, but let them run wild by the beach!
What Could Be Better
There are no shutters or windows, so you may have to bear with some insects wandering in during the rainy season.
