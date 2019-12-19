This Pet-Friendly Beachside Villa In Muttukadu Is Perfect For Unwinding This Summer

Don’t burn all your cash on travelling out of Chennai. You can unwind and have a getaway to Easdale, a luxe villa right by the beach in Muttukadu. For those looking to stay not too far from the city, this villa is ideal.

This home is just a 2-minute walk from the beach and is known for the homey vibes. With a large living room filled with antique furniture and plenty of light, it’s a tempting place to get away. The guest room is for two or three guests and is fully air-conditioned. There’s a patio which provides awesome vantage points to see the ocean. They’ve also got a park and stay facilities, yay!



While you’re staying here, you can get a taste of Chennai’s cultural and heritage spots, and visit the Shore Temple, which is just a 15-minute drive from the villa. We love the rustic charm of the house and all the old wooden antiques and home decor pieces - you’re sure to revel in them! You can bring your pets along, but there’s no fences or kennels available, but let them run wild by the beach!

