Give Your Baby A Eco Treat With This Sustainable Diaper Brand Online

Plastic diapers do not only give your baby the rashes and the itch but a bigger headache for the environment as well. But now, clothes diaper are in and sizzling the new market. Eco Green Baby is a Chennai based online brand that makes cloth diapers out out different materials such as bamboo, muslin and charcoal. That's not all, these diapers will just make your heart go "awww" with their colourful patterns and googly-eyed character prints.

Eco Green Baby sells these diapers in different collections. They have diapers with bamboo charcoal pockets, microfleece pockets, charcoal single gusset pockets and microsuede pockets. These are for newborn babies to babies of 3-years-old. If your baby has a heavy flow then you can go for all-in-one diapers as well. They have ones with 3 layered bamboo inserts as well. you just have to choose your type according to your baby's requirement. These come with printed stripes as well as digitally printed patterns! The young foxy prints are out favourite.

In their range of flat muslin cloth diapers, you can even find pandas and dog paw prints! These are priced at INR 500. Eco Green Baby also sells swimming diapers and diapers perfect for a walk in the sun. You don't have to worry about dirtying the pool and your baby can have a splash of a time! Swim diapers are priced at INR 380 and our favourtie is the one with Captain America's shield! Along with it, Eco Green Baby also sells diaper fasteners with adorable animal-headed clippers as well as diaper bags to store the cloth diaper in.

Feeling the cold setting in? Keep them tiny feet warm with their Monster inc. inspired leg warmers. How hearts are gushing just by their look!