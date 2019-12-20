Bauble Up With This Kiosk In Chennai Citi Centre Mall

Estelle, as a brand needs no introduction. With a mix of traditional and contemporary designs, this label offers stunning jewellery for all occasions, and the one in Mylapore's Citi Centre Mall doesn't disappoint either. Located on the left side, as soon as you enter the mall, this kiosk bedazzles you with its glimmering accessories. Studs, rings, bracelets, chokers - you can find enough options across all these categories here.

We went straight for their earrings collection and were left feeling spoilt for choice. Contemporary studs, delicate AD stone studs with real diamond-like finishing, Italian designs with intricate crystal work, meenakari jhumkas, danglers carrying the face of royal princesses, oxidised silver pearl drops, chunky baalis - the list is long and each design better than the previous one. Prices start from about INR 300. This Estelle kiosk also has a lot of beautiful rings and bracelets in gold.

If you're looking for chains and necklaces, you can find plenty of them at this Estelle. Plain gold chains in a range of patterns, short choker sets, long beaded malas with kundan and meenakari work - there's a lot to choose from. Prices start from about INR 850. We also found a few pieces from the label Sugar at this kiosk.