Shararas To Maxi Dresses, Shop Them All At This Anna Nagar Boutique

Tucked along Anna Nagar's 5th Avenue, we found Eva Apparels, a women's wear store offering rad party and ethnic wear. Featuring only readymade outfits, this place is perfect for those who don't like the hassle of customising and designing. Their kurtis with overcoat is what our eyes fell on first, and we totally love the variety they have in this. With cute tassel and button detailing, soft pastel hues, tie and dye patterns along with frilly designs, these seem super comfy and perfect for Chennai's weather.

They also have pretty salwar suits and palazzo sets. We loved their white kurti and palazzo with gold zari and colourful embroidery. Eva Apparels also has on offer gorgeous anarkali dresses and fancy gowns with bell sleeves, ruffled sleeves, boat necks, shimmery designs, off-shoulder pleat sleeves and more. Their Sungudi maxi dresses with dupattas simply stole our heart. But if you're shopping for weddings, you can choose from their range of designer gowns with zari and sequins work along with silk sarees. They've got lehenga sets too with peplum and jacket style blouses for an Indo-western spin to your outfits.

Love crop tops and skirts? Eva Apparels has a wide selection of options in them too. Their sage-coloured crop top and pant with matching stole is our fave! You can also shop for flowy maxi dresses, chiffon gowns, shimmery, ruffled gowns in hues of black, blue, red and white. Prices start from about INR 2000.