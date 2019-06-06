Bamboo Brushes & Plantable Paper, These Lifestyle Products Are Budget AF AND Eco-Friendly!

To get (and be able to afford) zero-waste, sustainable products is the dream. Everwards just made that happen. This company has a huge list of lifestyle and personal care products and they are all super pocket-friendly!

Bamboo toothbrush, stainless steel straw, up-cycled hairbands, and coconut spoon & fork, plantable paper and pencils, you can get all this starting just INR 99. And, the names of these products are super adorable: ‘Namaslay’ for the yoga mats, ‘Organ-nice-er’ for the files, and ‘Tote-ally’ for tote bags.

In personal care, they’ve got Nalangu Maavu, travel soap (coffee & cinnamon, geranium, vanilla, lemongrass), lip balm, powder shampoo, menstrual cup, bath salts, and coffee scrubs starting INR - wait for it - 99 (is this the real life, is this just fantasy?) These apparently have anti-ageing properties too, and are super compact and repurposed. We don’t even have to say ‘order yours now’ - you’re already on it, we see you!