From Slings To Funky Party Clutches, Get Them All At This Bag Store

It’s not every day you come across a store with quirky bags at prices which won’t dent your bank account. Faaz in T-Nagar falls in that category, and their extensive range of bags guarantees a visit. The USP of this store is a limited collection of different types of bags. The sling section has everything from basic single-colour bags to cloth ones with chunky buttons and buckles. We especially like the tan coloured sling bags at Faaz. Coming to the handbags, they’ve got them in various sizes - we recommend you go with the larger ones with more compartments to fit your iPads and even some sleek laptops. The handbags are priced from INR 500. Backpack lovers, bag these backpacks and Dora your way to your next adventure. Sport the little black bags and silver clutches with tassels, feathers, and chunky chains. Our fave is the deep blue clutch which looks royal. These are priced from INR 750. We also found super cute (and tiny) animal-themed clutches at Faaz. Our fave is the bear and the bird. Go, check them out today.