Give Your Tummy A Healthy Surprise With Munchies From This Online Food Store

Snacks can scare off your diet, but hunger is hunger, you can't just ignore it! Why not switch to healthier options? Farm To Home, a Facebook store works with the mission to provide mom-made healthy food. They deal with baby food, health supplements for elders and healthy snacks for your munchy pangs. They are made from organically farmed ingredients without any chemicals, refined sugar, refined oil, preservatives or artificial colour right at home.

Farm To Home even has a range of health drinks such as almond banana milk, dry fruits milk mix, badam milk mix, millet milk and rose beet milk. Along with it, they have Lacto Malt curated specially for lactating mothers. They also have mixed fruits jams with fruits locally grown in their farms. Ragi noodles, rose milk essence, kambu cookies, peanut laddu or millet dosa mix, you can have the best of snacks with the healthiest grown ingredients.

One of their most popular products is their health drink that is made with 18 ingredients and is suitable for everyone, right from babies to elders! They even have herbal baby bath powder. With prices ranging from INR 100 to INR 500, you can now replace your Maggi for maybe something healthier and fresher at Farm To Home!