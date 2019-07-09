Shout-Out To All Bridezillas! Flock To This Boutique For The Perfect Wedding Dress

Boutiques

Fatiz Bridal Emporio

Nungambakkam, Chennai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eldorado Building, 112, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Don’t know where to begin your wedding shopping? It always starts with the wedding gown! Head-on over to Fatiz The Bridal Studio in Nungambakkam for a fitting.

What Makes It Awesome

Looking for some interesting designer wedding wear for the bride, groom and their families? Get the whole pultan (group) to the Fatiz Bridal Studio. This Wedding Boutique designs wedding wear for all members be it the bridesmaids and groomsmen to the bride and groom themselves. From gowns to lehengas this brand covers it all.

We loved their sharara and lehenga choli section which includes all sorts of traditional, lace work, beadwork, but we absolutely went gaga over their off-white embroidered bridal lehenga choli option and their royal blue lehenga with gorgeous zari work. Fatiz Bridal studio also designs traditional Nawabi Khada Dupatta, a traditional Nizami and Nawabi bridal wear, and we couldn’t get our eyes off of them. 

Fatiz Bridal Studio also designs contemporary wear like their gorgeous lilac layered skirt which made us even more impatient for the next wedding to attend. They also design classy and graceful sarees for all festive occasions.


Pro-Tip

Taking a sample of a design that you have in mind will help Fatiz boutique yield the best result.

