Studded Shoes To Cutesy Backpacks, This Accessories Store in #FashionGoals!

Love bags and shoes? Of course, you do. And if that's what you're out for, make sure you check out Femiga in OMR's Marina Mall. Located on the second floor, this Hong Kong-based accessories store is filled with drool-worthy bags and shoes. Wedges, flats, slings, backpacks - there's plenty for you to choose from. We loved the platform and kitten heels here. Featuring rhinestones, crystals, floral motifs, bows and other cutesy details, these start from about INR 1800. Femiga also has lovely mules and brogues along with peep toes in pastel hues along with your classic tan, black, white, blue and red. We even found some high-heeled kicks in silver, gold, white and black colour. If bags are what you're looking to buy, Femiga has enough options in slings, tote bags, handbags, backpacks and even wallets. We loved their metallic handheld bag with rhinestones adding to the bling factor. You can also pick out scarves in floral prints, Indian motifs and abstract designs along with perfumes and pens here.