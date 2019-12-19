Book Yourselves At This Peaceful Bamboo Hut Amidst The Forest Of Yelagiri

Leaving behind the last of human habitat and concrete roads, you reach the Yelagiri Bamboo Hut. Since there is no concrete road that leads to the property, there is no sound or presence of vehicles and their disturbing noise. Nestled on the periphery of Yelagiri forests, this place is for those seeking a quiet, peaceful retreat. There is an abundance of greenery and nights are absolutely silent and still. The only light comes from the hut. The hut is made entirely, as the name suggests, of bamboo. Even the cot is bamboo and the meagre furniture is too. The property has two rooms, which are clean and suffice a nature retreat. The bigger of the two rooms also has an interesting loft that kids and even adults can climb on to for some added fun. The best part of the property is the sit-out. You can have your meals here and also watch the sun go down. It overlooks a tiny pond and thick patch of green below. You can watch an innumerable number of birds by the lake and on the trees around the property during early mornings and evenings. You can choose to relax in the midst of greenery all day. There is an abundance of peace here to read, write, or just stare into nothing. This place is always cool even though Yelagiri town may be scorching. It is an ideal place for bird watchers and photographers. There is also a dog, Tiger, and a few fowls whose company you can enjoy. They are very friendly and may even join you for your meals – but only if you encourage them. And when tired, you can head inside the hut and you can have a restful sleep in peace. There is also a designated place for bonfire, just in case you wish to visit during the winter months. The caretaker prepares simple, local meals that are ‘finger-licking’ good. She may even cook you special ‘nati’ chicken. This place is good for couples, families and even small groups of 4-5 people. Yelagiri town is close enough for you to visit tourist spots and parks and come back to the peace that this place offers.