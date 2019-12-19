Get Your Diet Sorted With This Super Easy Meal Delivery Service

Eating healthy, becoming a task? This meal-delivery service will sort you out. Fitkitchen offers curated meal boxes tailored to meet your dietary requirements and delivers them to your doorstep. Whether you're looking to beef up or tone down, the meals they provide can help you ace your fitness goals.

They have a set meal menu comprising of lunch and dinner in both veg and non-veg categories. All you have to do is tell them what your fitness goal is and specify your dislikes and food allergies. Their lunch usually includes a mix of paneer, quinoa, fox millet, brown rice, garlic chicken, Buddha bowls (yum), baked mahi-mahi fish and more. For dinner, Fitkitchen offers salads, baked lamb, mushroom Ratatouille, pesto fish, egg salad. It's a fancy spread, alright.

As for their packages, they have subscriptions starting from a minimum of one week that come with lunch, dinner and one complimentary smoothie. They even have a 7-day, detox package that comes with soup, fresh juice and a protein smoothie. Price for the veg package is INR 2450 and non-veg is INR 2650. For those really looking to get some protein into your diet, you can opt for add-on protein for extra charges.

Fitkitchen also treats you with some healthy snacks like honey roasted almonds, chocolate roasted almonds, granola bars and more. We also hear that their energy bombs are quite tasty and are on par with the chocolatey flavour Ferrero Rochers offer, but only healthier.