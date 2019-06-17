Here's Our List Of Five Star Restaurants In The City For Luxury Dining, Authentic Cuisine And Picture-Worthy Interiors!

Chennai peeps love food. From the streets to five-star restaurants, we can go anywhere as long as the food served is delish max. Namma city has more than 10 five star hotels - each one bearing at least six stand-alone restaurants. Now how does one choose a place? Oh, we have been at that spot. LBB has listed some of the top restaurants that you can head to any time of the year or some quirky interiors, creative food festivals, food that you can never say no to, and wonderful hospitality. Take a look at this list the next time you are hunting for a good family sit down lunch or dinner...

