Must-Have Their Freshly Baked Savouries & Tea!

Flower Power Tea Room ambience is quite contrasting. Might go unnoticed but this place is surprisingly fresh and helps disconnecting from the outside world. The tiny details in decor make you feel like you are in someplace that's sophisticated and English. The freshly baked scones are great, and so are the sponge cakes. Coupled with the variety of tea, served in a tea pot is good to serve 4-6 people and makes for a comfortable evening snack. Everything adds to the overall experience, including the red telephone booth. This experience is a must. Stumbled upon the place by chance, but loved it. Will go back for the scones!