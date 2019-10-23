Grab A Bite At These Eateries

More than anything, it is the peace of sitting down and having an array of options to hog from after a long day at the mall, that you crave for always. Chennai Citi Centre in Mylapore, in spite of being one of the oldest malls in the city, too doesn't disappoint when it comes to food. They even have a rooftop setting for you to take in the view of the sea while gorging on your favourite dishes. Here's a list of eateries you can check out while you are there.