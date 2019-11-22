When shopping is hard, food is the answer! Here's a food guide for all the places to grab a bite at the Marina Mall in OMR. Make your way there and satisfy your hunger.
Coffee To Tacos: Best Dine-In Places
When shopping is hard, food is the answer! Here's a food guide for all the places to grab a bite at the Marina Mall in OMR. Make your way there and satisfy your hunger.
Orange Wok
Do steaming hot dumplings and Thai curries make you drool? Walk straight to Orange Wok to give justice to your cravings, with their chicken satay, Laksa or the Rangdang curry. Located on the second floor, close by the food court, this restaurant is hard to miss with their quirky set-up and the Bruce-Lee wall art!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
27 Culinary Street
The quirky buffet place has bought its lavish setting and its vintage-car chairs and tables to the lower ground floor at The Marina Mall. Get your squad or family here to enjoy a huge buffet and five live counters to serve your made-to-order pasta, pani puri, dim sums, dosa and masala omelette.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Starbucks
Grab your coffee, open your laptops and work in peace. Starbucks at the Marina Mall is located on the ground floor and offers a perfect setting to get some work done. The sandwiches and the paninis here are simply too good to not have with your beverage.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Taco Bell
Are you a fan of crunchy tacos, loaded with veggies/meat, with generous amounts of chipotle sauce to make your eyes water? Your cravings can now be satisfied at the Taco Bell on the second floor. Get the signature naked chicken taco or the mighty seven-layer burrito, with Mexican fries and your choice of sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
The Pasta Land
This hidden gem at the food court serves amazing Aglio e Olio and paneer and corn pizza. If you’re looking for a satisfying meal on a budget, head straight to The Pasta Land and order the pasta, pizza and garlic bread combo, which is accompanied by a drink. Or simply enjoying picking out your favourite sauce pasta or pizza and get busy.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Tandoor By Marhaba
If you’re a meat lover, then this place in the food court will make you drool! With juicy grills, barbecues and mouth-watering biryanis available to choose from, we recommend you head there with an empty tummy to satisfy your tandoor cravings. Try the lassi at the end to complete your meal.
Krispy Kreme
Located on the ground floor at the Marina Mall, Krispy Kreme is welcoming with a large stall and all your favourite doughnuts from the original glazed to red-velvet crème. Buy a dozen of your own selection or simply just grab one with a good cup of coffee to go with it.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Pizza Hut
Everyone’s favourite, crunchy crusted, cheese-oozing pizza place is located on the second floor. With a wide range of options for both veg and non-veg lovers alike, we suggest you head there with family or friends and enjoy those pizzas and garlic breads, after a busy day at the mall.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Madras Coffee House
Enjoy one of Chennai’s best filter coffees at this iconic brand in the food court. Accompany your coffee or black tea with veg puffs, samosas, cutlets or sweet corn starting at INR 50. Packed sandwiches and water bottles are also available. Make your way there if you haven’t had your third cup of coffee for the day.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Chai Galli
We found the desi-themed, retro-styled Chai Galli on the first floor of the mall. With an ‘open-air, no roof setting’, Chai Galli serves a Bombay street food styled menu, along with pizzas and desi paninis. Try a wide range of teas, including masala chai, white Darjeeling and the Bangalorewaali chai with the black pepper seasoning.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cold Stone Creamery
If we could live on ice-creams, we just would! (Sigh) But we found an awesome place for your ice cream and milkshake needs. Located on the second floor near the food court, Cold Stone Creamery beats and blends ice creams to create a party in your mouth. Try their red-velvet milkshake with ice cream if you're in the mood for some brain freeze.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Comments (0)