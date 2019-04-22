Whip Up A Storm In the Kitchen With Your Mates At This Cooking Studio In Adyar

All you foodies out there, we’ve found a place where you can make your own grub and have it too. Located in Adyar, Foodology is a recreational cooking studio that can cater to almost all age groups. Whether you want to sign up as a couple, a family or an office team, this place is open to everyone and can help you cook a proper meal from scratch under the guidance of a chef.

From Italian and Chinese to South Indian, North Indian or a menu that combines dishes from across these cuisines, Foodology can set up the kitchen to match all your requirements. They typically have a four-course menu spread across mocktails, appetizers, main course, and desserts, but you can choose to customize it to your liking. All you have to do is make a reservation over the phone and fix up the menu (at least 5 days in advance) so that they can stock up on all the ingredients.

All in all, whether you’re an amateur cook or a pro or just simply looking for doing something different with your gang, this place is perfect to try that out. The inclusive and casual atmosphere adds to the whole charm, bringing people together in more ways than one.

And not just adults, even kids can get their hands dirty here, cooking and dishing out some good stuff made by them and their friends here. And it’s educational too as the chef teaches them about basic kitchen hygiene, knife skills and values behind eating at home during the session. We also hear that Cooking Birthday parties are apparently among the most popular events Foodology hosts. You can even organize school trips, kitties, private parties and outdoor experiences here. Foodology also does party catering and hosts culinary challenges for teams. Pretty cool, right?