The word biriyani is derived from the Persian word biriyani which means fried before cooking. Biriyani was originated in Persia and is brought to India by the Mughals. When you are broke and left with the last 99 bucks, Charminar express Biryani will definitely satisfy your craving. Saffron flavored basmati rice with slow-cooked spiced chicken topped with egg and accompanied with chopped onions on yoghurt, can't fail to beat your Monday blues.