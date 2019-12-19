Pine Borough Inn, a breathtaking property to explore in Kodaikanal. The food was just awesome with some great chocolate that they sell in the house. Great hospitality and the loving the entire resort. Good for kids as they have playing space with a lot of animals in the resort.
Vacation Stay? Drop By This Beautiful Resort When In Kodaikanal
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was perfect .
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Comments (0)