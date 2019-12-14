Learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu And Mixed Martial Arts At This Awesome Place!

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is taking over the world by a storm! Extremely tough, pro-fighters who are trained in striking, wrestling and grappling (ground techniques), make fight fans go crazy. And if you're looking to take the first step into the crazy, exciting world of MMA, Four Pillar Fight Academy at Teynampet is the place to head to! Internationally certified instructors teach Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, based on the programs created by Saulo and Alexandre of the Ribeiro family, which is one of the most decorated families in the sport.

Apart from teaching professional Jiu-Jitsu, Four Pillar Academy also takes fitness, combat conditioning, Muay Thai, Boxing, MMA and parkour. The dedication of the team towards the sport is consistent and the place is dubbed as one of the most professional places to learn MMA, by its students. The classes is equipped with safety mats, climbing ropes, punching bags and targets for practice. For the advanced students and professionals, kick-ass movement training, followed by grappling sessions and intense training is given, for optimum results.

Self Defense is also one of the prime focuses at Four Pillar Academy. Followed by special classes for children and beginners. The team at Four Pillar have been recognized around Chennai, as they have been part of numerous workshops. If you're looking for an awesome place to train Jiu-Juitsu and MMA in Chennai, head to Four Pillars Fight Academy and get on the mats now!