F.R.I.E.N.D.S Postcards, Snail Mail, Journaling, This Artist Offers Amazing Stationery Services

Calligraphy, embroidery, Mandala, snail mail, journals & diaries, phew, the list really goes on for Akanksha, a Chennai-based artist who is making all kinds of quirky stationery. She makes adorable little notebooks with doodles and art, so if you’re a sucker for this kind of stationery you’ll love her books. We like the mini brown notebook filled with Xmas doodles. She also makes cutesy invites and postcards and will customise them, too. The font and lettering are what catches everyone’s attention; she uses bold colours and curly fonts. You can also purchase from her collection of F.R.I.E.N.D.S with quotes like ‘You are my lobster’ and ‘I don’t even have a Plan’. Akanksha also knits tiny croquet pouches to put all your stationery in. The black and white pouch is perfect for pencils and mini notebooks. Her brand’s name is Peehooz, so check it out if you want some personalised stationery!