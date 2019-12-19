From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret

If your go-to comfort food is Japanese, you must go to Hokkaido, located in Teynampet. It’s talked about in hushed tones and is pretty underrated, but we’re here to scream it out loud! From Sashimi to Sushi, you can take your pick at authentic Japanese food here, especially if you enjoy set menus. Don’t expect Ramen bowls here, this place is for meals rather than bowls. For meat lovers, there are salmon rolls, more than 10 kinds of Sashimi, Kani Sunomono (crab meat marinated in Sunomono sauce), Take Sunomono (octopus meat marinated in Sunomono sauce), and the infamous Unagi, which you’ve probably heard about from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. My companion tried the Beef Katsu Curry and Rice and loved it - the beef is juicy yet tender, and the portions are just right. The set menus come with miso soup, and if you’re trying Japanese for the first time, this soup’s milk flavour won’t throw you off. All meals are accompanied by freshly brewed Oolong tea which will calm you down within seconds. Vegetarian options are however limited, just about four set meals are available and include salad, stir-fried and batter-fried veggies, and garlic fried rice and noodles. We loved the one with the garlic fried rice - if you love spice, add a tad of the soy sauce and you’ll be gorging on the food right after. Whether you’re a savant of Japanese food or you’re just testing the waters, Hokkaido will not disappoint.