Pretty Decor And All The Right Flavours, We Love This T-Nagar Restaurant

If you’re caught up in the cray of the yum food from Bombay Halwa House, an iconic restaurant, you’ll love Frontier Kitchen in namma T Nagar. What better place than an area with hotels like Murugan Idli and Balaajee Bhavan! The restaurant with its royal blue chairs and minimalist decor is a great place for family dinners and get-togethers. There are a couple of private dining spaces which can be reserved for 10-15 people. As for Frontier Kitchen's menu - they have a plethora of Indian dishes with quirky combos - we tried the Manchow and the Burmese Know Suey soup. The latter has a distinct coconutty tinge which will get you into zen mode. The fried Masala Papad garnished with fresh coriander, and Bhujiya sev was super crunchy and just what we needed to open up our taste buds. For the main course, we had the butter roti paired with Bhindi Masala, a side dish where one can taste the perfect combination of different flavours with each bite. Whatever you do, don’t forget to taste their lassi - it’s oh-so-sweet taste and frothy texture is sure to give you food coma. Frontier Kitchen's got rooftop seating and an event space which can seat 60-80 people of the second floor as well.