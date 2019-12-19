Organic Food, Vegan Soaps & Budget Cutlery, This Shop Has Everything Organic!

G Organics located in Virugambakkam sells all organics products across categories, right from food and groceries to personal care products. If you're anyway looking to switch to sustainable and organic products, this store can be a one-stop shop, so grab your shopping bags and head to G Organics. You can find the best organic food products here, starting with organic rice and millets. We found jowar, horse gram, red rice, brown rice, flour, and different millet varities starting INR 100. You can find oils here as well - ground but, sunflower, gingelly, and olive. We like their marmalades and jams, they've got them in several fruity flavours and they contain no chemicals and preservatives. G Organics also has all your podis and powders, without which cooking can be such a drag. Shop organic dal, chilli, coriander, garlic, and jeera powder which will spice up your food. Coming to the personal care products, we found hand made vegan soaps, body washes, and shampoos starting INR 180. G Organics also has hair care products which are all organic - hair masks, oils and also shaving creams and body butter. You can shop mild face masks, lotions, and lip balms here, and these have really mellow ingredients and are known to reduce skin irritation. The areca cutlery is affordably priced and comes in handy if you're cooking for many people or having a picnic. G Organics is a great place to shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well, so now that everything's sorted, head there ASAP!