Binge! Winter Is Here With This Home Baker’s Game Of Thrones Dessert Menu With Dragon Eggs & GoT Quotes

Jumping with excitement about the new season of Game Of Thrones? Chennai is filled with GoT fans and Sugar Base Studio, a home baker is now selling GoT-themed desserts. Spoonfuls of these delish desserts are perfect for bingeing on the show!

The Winter Is Here hamper comes with an assorted box of 6 cheesecake flavours which look like the famous houses from the show. The box, which is priced at INR 1,900 has - Milo & Nutella Lannisters, Blueberry White walkers, Intense Chocolate Greyjoys, Mango & Passion fruit Children of the forest, Coconut & Salted Caramel Targareyans, and Biscoff & Cookie Butter Starks.

That’s not all, there’s another hamper, the Dragon Egg which represents the three dragons. It has three chocolate eggs colour coded and named after the dragons and 2 macarons with popular quotes from the show. Flavours include Dragon (Dark Chocolate with Crispy Chocolate Cornflakes), Rhaegal (Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel Sauce), Viserion (White Chocolate with Raspberry Sauce), Lavender Macarons, and Strawberry Compote Macarons. This box is priced at INR 450. Now, order and binge!