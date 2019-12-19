Buy Quirky Christmas Decor At This Iconic Store

Make your Christmas tree quirkier - get a hold of Santa who has a mischievous smile and is in the middle of some serious posing. Where can you find this? Of course, at the Evergreen Christmas Centre in Ethiraj Salai. This store has beautiful decor and a bunch of quirky Christmas merch. We like the green leafy reindeers made from fir trees. The charming snowmen holding baubles will add a sparkle to your tree. Evergreen Christmas Centre also has baubles with reindeers making goofy faces, and it's adorable! You'll see Santa on a tricycle playing the trumpet, sneaking into a chimney on a ladder, and posing cooler than Psy. If you’re looking for tall Christmas trees, this store is perfect. They have trees from six feet with tiny ornaments like berries, pinecones, frosting, etc. The ones with crystal glass finish are priced from INR 39,000. Evergreen Christmas Centre also has off-beat ornaments like ribbons, polar bears, ice cream cones, flamingoes, and cupcakes starting from about INR 100. If you love stockings, go through their wide range of stockings in all sizes - they are all super cute!