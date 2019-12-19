Have Your Own Oh My Gold! Moment With Exquisite Jewellery From This Chennai-Based Label

Located inside a picturesque bungalow, Gehna is a beautiful jewellery store in Chetpet. With contemporary music filling every corner of this minimalistic two-storey bungalow boutique, a visit to this place is a beautiful experience in itself. Almost as beautiful as its jewellery. Designed by artisans from across India, the jewellery collection here is every bit exquisite as it is unique. Authentic silver and gold plated jewellery dominate the lower storey, adorning the shelves in the form of delicate chains, rings, earrings, nose pins, and bracelets. Consisting of interesting cuts and stone selection, all of these have a charm of their own. We particularly loved the sapphire-silver and the amethyst-silver combination of earrings here. Available in nearly 6-8 shades (not just your blue sapphire), these look extremely elegant. The silver studs are also quite lovely and start from INR 800. As for their gold-plated jewellery, it includes amethysts, kundan, basra pearls, opals, moonstones, tourmaline and more. The earrings in this section particularly caught our fancy because of their sophisticated design and how lightweight they were. Starting from about INR 4000, these can go up to INR 30,000 and more, depending upon the weight and stonework. Gehna also does customized jewellery, so if you have a particular design in mind or would like to work with a particular stone or stones, they can source it for you. Not just that. Gehna also does authentic gold and diamond jewellery and has quite a few statement necklaces on display. Be sure to check them out!