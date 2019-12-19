OMG, We Found 70s Leather Jackets And Skirts At This Store

If you’ve always wanted that 70s motorcycle leather jacket you saw in films like Breakfast Club and Fight Club, we feel you. And, if you’ve excitedly searched for it online and never bought it because it was super expensive, we’ve been there and done that, too. Look no further as Glam Boutique in Fountain Plaza can help you out.

We found biker leather jackets in tan brown, black, and burgundy and short leather skirts starting INR 1,200. Our fave was a brown leather skirt with buttons on the side (it gave us major Rachel-feels from Friends). Once you are done ogling over their leather clothes, move over to their foam and velvet dress. All these clothes are imported from Bangkok, and we love some of these foam skirts with quirky prints.

You ought to stand out in the crowd if you choose to wear their navy blue wrap-around skirt that has wordings in more than 10 languages. They have another skirt with sketches and illustrations in red, brown, and yellow. We found some chic crop tops, foam dresses and gowns, spaghetti tops, tunics, and jumpsuits. The blue and white striped jumpsuit priced at INR 1,200 is perfect for both a corporate meeting and a suave party. There are various gowns and cocktail dresses, too, so head to this store to shop for some funky clothes.