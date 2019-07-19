It Is Your Chance to Feel Like A Star With Products From This Cinema Store On Arcot Road

Nothing seems more glamorous than the film world and now you feel like an integral part of it! Glamour Cine World on Arcot road is your destination to buy and try a hand at all things movies. Started in 1986, they have product range specially for photographers, cinematographers as well as makeup artists. They even have their products divided for editing, post-production and arts.

For all the make artists and lovers out there, Glamour Cine World has a crazy range of premium as well as budget brands. They deal with cosmetics, skincare, perfumery and toiletries. You can find Lakme, Revlon and Garnier to Kryolan, Mehron and Cinema Secrets beauty products. From lipsticks, highlighters, contour palettes to wigs, face paints and even cosmetic contact lenses, this is your stop with prices ranging from INR 200 to INR 6000.

For cinematographers, photographers and art directors, Glamour Cine World deal with camera filters, lenses, tripods, umbrellas, lights, reflectors and even tapes to roll. With their various brands of filter available, your video shooting just gets easier! You don't have to worry about the sunlight being too harsh or too subtle for a shoot. You can buy these accessories at INR 500 onwards. You can even get a gift hamper or make a box of things that are required.

Your film dream is right here!