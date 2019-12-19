Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery

Located in K.K. Nagar, Good Tummee is here to keep more than just your tummy happy and healthy. A small, casual joint, this place offers a healthier take on our favourite junk food items like burgers, fries, pizzas and more. By using locally sourced breads made with millets and vegetable oils, this place allows you to enjoy your favourite meals without compromising on the taste. We started off with their Potato Cheese Shots that are made with a wheat-based batter and fried in healthy groundnut oil. Crisp on the outside with a gooey-cheesy centre, these are simply too good. Next, we ordered their wheat pizza with Paneer Bhurji Cheese Mayo topping on one side and their Texmax Chilli Garlic Mayo topping on the other half. Thin crusted but offering a nice bite and seasoned with herbs, these pack dense flavours but are also light to bite into. The casual set up of the place along with games like snooker, snake & ladder and more add to the laid-back ambience. We also loved their Corn & Spinach Mint Mayo Pizza and Paneer Tikka Tandoori Pizza which was done on a millet-base. The Chicken Tikka Chilli Garlic Mayo Pizza at Good Tummee are also quite tasty. You can also choose from a range of burgers and sandwiches. We tried their high-fibre Mint Mayo Burger and Cheese sandwich and loved how filling they were. The burgers, in particular, come with a fresh filling of veggies and meat instead of fried patties. Wash them down with any of their milkshakes that are made with A2 milk, and you can leave feeling satisfied you had a tasty yet healthy meal. Their popsicles too are worth a mention. Made with fruit extracts, palm sugar and A2 milk, these are too good to stop at one.