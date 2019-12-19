Doughnut Kurtis & Pineapple Shorts, This Basement Shop Is Loaded With Cool Merch

While Pantheon Road is a haven for fabric shopping, drop by Guess Collections if you’re the kind that’s scared to turn over and see the price tag of a shirt you like at the mall. Throw that thought out of the window when you step inside this store that has everything on a budget.

First, let’s talk about their kurtis - the prints are really fun. The one with doughnuts and pandas are totally adorb! Our love for cats is uncontained and so we picked up this one kurta with cats on it. Luckily, it is priced at just INR 350.

Moving on, we found uh-mazing jeans, jeggings, and leggings starting INR 350. Boyfriend jeans, skinny, boot cuts, and low rise jeans, we found these in brands like Wrangler, Pepe Jeans, and Jack & Jones. These branded jeans start at INR 700. If you want to shop for T-shirts and shirts, there are plenty here starting INR 200. Men, you will find literally all kinds of shirts to wear to work here - dress shirts, Oxford button-down shirts, and flannel shirts from brands like Calvin Klein and Lacoste. We loved this pair of cute shorts which had pineapples and coconut trees on them. Intrigued much? Ditch the mall and head to this store to fill up your closet with unique clothes!