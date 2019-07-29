Beauty To Bags: Stores You Must Bookmark
Who said that you only shop for clothes at the mall? We have a list of stores that offer a whole variety of things that are not apparel. Check-out our guide to all the ‘Other’ shops you must visit while at VR Mall Chennai.
Accessorize
Fill your accessory box with super cool merch from this store. Accessorize is your one stop shop for quirky and fun elements to spice up your outfit. They store fab multicoloured jewellery and funky scarves. We love their anklets collection and their bracelets too!
Bobbi Brown
This fab make-up brand is our go to for those super sexy lipstick hues and multicoloured eyeliner. We love their liquid lipsticks too that leave that matte finish. This store also offers their range of skin care products like face tonics and intensive skin care supplements.
Cosmetics Stores
Casio
Looking for something to gift your bae on that special day? Maybe a fancy wrist watch is what you are looking for. Head on over to Casio for an excellent and classy collection of watches. They have watch designs for men and women and every piece comes with its own warranty period.
Chumbak
Yaaas!! Chumbak is our go to store when we want to just lift our spirits. If you are looking for some quirky home decor to funceptualize your room, then Chumbak should be your go to brand too. We love their signature animal sketch prints and their colourful indie patterns. They offer a range of products from Bobble heads to cushion covers.
Havaianas
Get that glam on at the beach with funky flip flops from this brand. The entire store is dedicated to flip flops and My! Do they have a collection for you. With so many designs for the quirky and sober alike, Havaianas is your one stop shop before you head to the beach.
Swarovski
It’s crystals galore at this store. It’s the perfect stop when you are looking for that heart warming gift that will mark the occasion and put a smile on that loved ones face. With products ranging from Crystal jewellery to crystal encrusted pens, Swarovski is the best place to shop for gifts that need to make a statement.
Jewellery Shops
Bath and Body Works
This store at VR Mall Chennai was the first of its label to set up shop in the city. This Bath and Body Works outlet is huge and offers their entire range of body care products be it shampoos or liquid body soaps. Best place to drop in for choosing a gift. Check-out their cray gift baskets while you are there.
Bath & Body Stores
Calonge
This store keeps uber cool leather products. We love their hand and shoulder bags here. They house a limited but fashionable collection of bags and wallets that you can flaunt with your avant garde outfits. Don’t forget to check out their collection of leather belts and laptop bags too.
CEX
This store is perfect for picking up second hand video games along with gadgets. You can trade in your old games, gadgets, computers, etc at CEX. For those only looking to buy merch, this brand is super cheap as most products are second hand and are listed at a marked down price.
Craft Box
Ah yes! A sanctum of solace for all you arts and crafts geeks out there. The Craft Box is the perfect store to pick up knick knacks and craft supplies for your projects. They keep a large variety of products and we’re sure that you’ll find what you are looking for right here.
Super 99
Take a walk in this store and admire the home accessories this store has to offer. We just wanted to keep one of everything from here. From cutlery and crockery to stationary, this store is your one stop shop for all home essentials. Everything is reasonably priced too, so you wouldn’t be digging too deep into your pockets to shop at this store.
Department Stores
Tasmac
Along with an acute water problem, Chennai is also facing an alcohol shortage. The Tasmac at this mall, unlike many independent units, stores premium alcohol and wine. Stock up on that Glenfiddich or cabernet sauvignon for that relaxing drink at the end of the day.
