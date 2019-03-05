Turn Heads With Stylish Bags From This Purusaiwakkam Store

Bags are certainly essential. But they don’t have to be boring. At least this store in Purusaiwakkam thinks that. And we love them for that! Featuring a collection of hand-picked bags straight from the shopping streets of Bangkok, Gurlz Hub is definitely lit! From blingy sequin pouches to full-sized backpacks, you get everything here. We particularly loved their sling bag collection that’s available in checkered, PU leather and pure leather in refreshing shades of mauve, teal, and beige in addition to basic browns and blacks. Starting from INR 500, this collection also features whacky transparent bags to add some street style flavour to your casual outfits. For those of you love who tend to carry your entire world in your bags, be sure to check out their handbag collection. Starting from INR 850, most of these come with multiple compartments, are surprisingly light in weight and look super trendy. Gurlz Hub also has bags to complement your ethnic ensembles. From flower applique and acrylic clutches and slings to embellished potli bags and handbags, there’s a little bit for everyone here. Starting from INR 600, these can go up to INR 2500. Gurlz Hub also has backpacks in lovely pastel shades and unique detailing such as a backpack-cum-sling bag, dual slings and more. Some of these also have a six months warranty period and are washable. And last but not least are their wallets and sequin pouches. Available in iridescent, metallic and softer browns, the wallets start from INR 450 as for their sequin pouches - they look more like wristlets and can change to a different colour with just a swipe. Fancy right?