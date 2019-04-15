Peeps! This Store In Kilpauk Is Giving Us Some Serious Gifting And Decor Goals!

Having just set up shop, Hampers & Surprises is exactly what the name suggests - full of lovely hampers and pleasant surprises. Located right next to Mummy Daddy in Kilpauk, this place has merch that can fulfill all your gifting and decor requirements. From wrapping paper, glue guns, stickers and craft boxes for packing to beads, packing trays, they have all the raw materials you may need for gifting. We started with the first rack on the left that is loaded with cute crockery and gifting items. Polti bags and metal strap ethnic bags, quirky porcelain jars, kettle and cups for couples, crystal ball show pieces, there’s plenty to choose from. But what we loved the most here are the brass miniatures that come in varieties like autos, bikes, cannon launchers, vintage cars, all starting INR 190. As you move further into the store, you will find a lot of wedding raw materials and trousseau packing items like cane and metallic baskets, MDF wooden boxes, trays covered in mulberry silk, latkans for potlis, trays - the list is endless. Our personal favourites in this section were the ceiling hangings that come in bright colours with Indian motifs as well as whacky paper patterns. Hampers & Surprises also has an entire rack filled with handmade flowers that you can use for setting up an event as well as for packing gifts, party favours, trousseau contents and more. These are available in varying sizes, with bigger flowers being sold on a per piece basis. We also found some party and wedding props here. From handmade dolls that can be customized according to the theme of the event to quirky sunglasses and embellished bangles in over 50 patterns, you can pick them up in bulk here. Hampers & Surprises also offers packing services for trousseaus, weddings, engagements, bridal showers and more. One stop shop for all your gifting requirements, isn’t it?