Ikat Diaries & Filter Kaapi Jotters, These Handbound Notebooks Are Lit

Know the feeling when you go through your old school notebooks or even the diary that you wrote in years ago? That warm fuzzy feeling is what you will get with these handmade diaries by Malavika.

Malavika uses fabric (Ikat, Madras checks, etc), paper, thread, and cutesy buttons to make notebooks, journals, jotters, and planners starting INR 50. These are predominantly covered by fabric that she sources from textile stores. Each notebook is hardbound and in all the calendars Malavika draws the dates for each month and sketches on the covers too. The notebooks are of A5 and A6 sizes and some mini jotters are tiny and have 120 gsm papers.

It takes a day and a half to make a journal and for planners, it takes close to five days, she says. We’re not complaining because we love the unique look of these books - our fave is diary with black and white Madras Checks and the deep red Ikat diary with a brown button (giving us rustic feels). If you love Chennai-based designs, you will dig the diary with an auto on the cover, which reads “Namma Ooru Batmobile” and another one with the doodle of a coffee tumbler, which says “Kaapi-talism”. Check these diaries out and maybe it’ll be the perfect canvas for your stories.