Own That Desi Swag With Jewellery From This Online Store

Gone are those days when gold and diamonds had all the attention at weddings. Now you can save up all of that money for your honeymoon (or something else!) and still look like a diva. Get your glam on without splurging much with Happy Pique - an online store offering handpicked jewellery and sarees. Traditional, tribal or contemporary, you can get any ornament you desire here. They have got huge collections of earrings, necklaces, rings, nose pins, bracelets, bangles and anklets to choose from. You just have to choose your reason and season and move on to select your fave.

Our favourites from Happy Pique are their quirky studs. They have got brass earrings in the shape of trishul and damru, German silver studs in the shape of cute camels, and stone embellished studs in the shape of floral chakras. These start from INR 300. You can also find meenakari jhumkas and Afghan floral drop earrings. We also loved their intricately designed, stone-embroidered maatal (ear chains) starting at INR 1200! These can make you look like a character straight out an Indian myth. Their collection 'Aham' that features a range of earrings and necklaces made out of brass and German silver is also worth checking out. Some of their necklaces even have Afghan tribal designs.

You might want to look at their hair accessories as well. Along with kemp maang tikkas, they have artificial and gold plated bun covers! Happy Pique also sells daily wear kurtas and sarees. These are handloom specials sourced from around the city. They even have ikat palazzos and kalamkari skirts starting at INR 1100. You can easily pair up any of their handwoven overcoats with denim and solid tops. Or if you would like to get your own styles made, then you could buy their kalamkari fabrics with trippy patterns.



