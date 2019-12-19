Plant Mates! Get Your Dose Of Green From This Shop In T-Nagar

Carrying the same objective of spreading some green cheer, Harith Tharang has grown from being a small counter displaying "Gift-A-Plant" offerings to a full-blown retail shop in T-Nagar. Founded by Rashmi Sunil and Nirmala Sudhakar, this shop offers an alluring mix of gardening staples and services. From indoor plants to quirky, eco-friendly products, this place can really help you get closer to nature while also beautifying your place or someone else's (if you choose to gift that is).

Indoor plants, plant care products, seeds, gardening kits, gardening tools - Harith Tharang has it all. We especially loved the pot varieties here. Starting from about INR 400, these come in a range of quirky prints and colours with the Bubble pot and Zebra line pot being our favourites. As for the plant variety, there's everything you could possibly need - succulents, kalanchoes, staghorn ferns, fittonias, areca palm, bromeliad - a total of 119 varieties, to be precise.

Their customized products are also worth checking out. From choir pots and coconut shell Ganesha to garden granite balls and succulents placed in pretty plates, these make for great home decor as well as gifts. Harith Narang also offers services for setting up house gardens, terrace gardens, balcony gardens, kitchen gardens, terrariums and can help with their maintenance. One-stop-garden-shop, isn't it?





