Have You Been To This Bee-Themed Restaurant In Town?

We often hear peeps living on the OMR side of the city complaining about travelling hours to get to a pub. No more, though, cause there's a fancy bee bar in town! With Bottle Bees in Thuraipakkam, you have a pub right here in your backyard. Take a selfie even before you enter the pub at the wing corner. Comb-shaped bar area, warm lighting, comfy leather seats, and a dance floor to unleash your best moves, make this pub our new favourite. Talking about the food, they have everything that goes perfectly with your glass of liquor. As always we spend maximum time on the finger foods - cheese balls, chilli mushrooms, anda bhurji, chicken lollipop, hot chilli prawns, etc. We have the usual suspects, pastas, and pizzas. We tried the Four Season pizza which is a pizza with a veggie overdose. The penne with cheese sauce and chicken tasted a bit bland. They have an interesting brunch combo that can be availed all through the week for just INR 499. The brunch includes two pints of beer, two starters, main course and dessert.