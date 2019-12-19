OMG! Get The Perfect Haircut That Matches Your Personality For Just INR 150 At This New Salon

In the mood to get a new haircut? Too broke to style your hair? We have some good news. From gorgeous layer cutting to fancy undercuts, you can do it all at Heading Aut Hair Expresso that has just opened in Kilpauk. Featuring five hair stylists to give you the haircut you’ve been wanting, Heading Aut Hair Expresso is a unisex, haircut-only salon that is open on all days and offers haircuts for just INR 150 to everyone. All you have to do is wash your hair and come and leave the rest to these stylists. We also hear they can finish any haircut within 25 minutes, which is awesome if you’re looking to get regular trimming done or experiment with a new look without shelling out much money. That's not it. Heading Aut Hair Expresso also does quirky hairstyles for children, because hey, why should adults have all the fun? Go on now. Treat yourself to a new haircut and have a great weekend!