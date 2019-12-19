Heading To Thanjavur? Visit This Heritage Temple Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Brihadeeswara Temple Complex, a gigantic temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in Thanjavur (formerly known as Tanjore) city in Tamil Nadu. It is a part of the UNESCO heritage list and is well-maintained. Built during the Chola period, it's one of the existing structures from that period. The temple complex is a rectangle that is almost two stacked squares, covering 240.79 meters (790 ft) East to West, and 121.92 meters (400 ft) North to South. In this space, there are five main sections: the sanctum with the towering superstructure (Sri Vimana), the Nandi hall in front (Nandi-mandapam), and in between these, the main community hall (Mukha mandapam). The great gathering hall (Maha mandapam) and the pavilion connects the great hall with the sanctum (Ardha mandapam). The main tower, a16-storeyed place, and the Nandi statue weigh about 25 tonnes. Pro Tip: The heat needs to be taken care of, as the flooring is usually hot.