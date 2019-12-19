Refresh Your Ethnic Collection With Kurtas From This Purusawakkam Store

Tucked along a slew of clothing store in Purusawakkam is Hi Girls, an ethnic clothing store for women. From short kurtas and nighties to heavy salwar sets, you get everything here that too at budget prices. But it's the printed cotton kurtas and dress materials there that we simply loved. Mostly available in cotton, the kurtas at Hi Girls range from knee length kurtas to full-length gowns. Light, airy and found in a range of colours, right from muted tones to bright yellows, pinks and blues, these start from about INR 450. The button styled kurtas with collars and a tie-up around the waist were our favorite in this section. Priced at about INR 800, these come in simple floral patterns, stripes, Indian motifs and more. The colour scheme in these type of kurtas also make them a great pick. The dress materials at Hi Girls are also worth checking out. Available in fabrics like cotton, crushed cotton, blended cotton, silk cotton and rayon, these are all great choices for summer. Starting from INR 450, these come with dupattas in printed patterns, self-embroidery and even mirror work. We particularly loved the gotta patti kurta and transparent sequinned kurta that have just the right amount of shine and are great for slightly festive occasions.