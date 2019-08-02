Get Your Adrenaline Rushing By Trekking The Highest Peaks In Tamil Nadu

Explore the caves and trek to the Shiva temple at the peak! Velliangiri peak is situated at a height of 1,778 metres and is located at 40 km to the east of Coimbatore. Although it provides for some scenic views amidst the Shapthagiri hills, it also holds historic and religious importance with the famous temple at the top. You can also get a view of the town of Coimbatore and surrounding areas from here. Crossing green grasslands and valleys, it serves for a memorable experience.





