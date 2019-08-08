Have A Fun Filled History Lesson By Travelling To These Archaic Spots In Tamil Nadu

Named after the massive deposits of red soil found there, this temple town is a good 10 hour/ 638 Kms drive from Chennai. Said to have been the battleground for Lord Muruga and Senthoor, legend says that the soil remains red to this day due to the blood that stained it during this battle. Located in the Thoothkudi district, this town has traces of the French as well as Dutch settlements. Spend the weekend gazing at the different shades of blue in the sea and take a chill break from life.