Get Fit By Signing Up For A Boot Camp Session With An Ex - Army Officer

Hit N Run is not like any other futsal arena in the city. There is more to this space that sees cricket and football competitions on a weekly basis. Well, sign up for an exclusive boot camp that takes place in the morning. What's the best part? These classes are taken by Paramaguru, an ex-army sports instructor. He conducts weight loss fitness programs that don't involve any equipment. So what goes into these sessions? Paramaguru tells us that there will be a lot of running, jogging, muscle training, shaping, strengthening, and even a little bit of yoga for relaxation. Each day has different exercises that are perfect for weight loss. Each session sees 15 people and the classes as such are a lot of fun.

Unlike gym memberships, Paramaguru only takes people who want to sign up with him for three months. The morning batches are for an hour and in four-batches - 6, 7, 8 and 11. For anyone above the weight of 100 kilos, it is INR 20,000 and for anyone below 100 kilos, it is 15,000. The packages are designed based on an individual's weight and are priced accordingly.

Paramaguru also has clients who have been diagnosed with diabetes. He has special exercises for them and makes sure the weight loss helps in the reduction of sugar levels.