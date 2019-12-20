Spruce Up Your Home With One Of A Kind Decor From Wild Rose Homes!

We’ve found a store that will make you want to kick start that home makeover, even if you haven’t thought of it already. At Wild Rose Homes, art inspires everything they do. The products are unique and have an eclectic design style, which make them the perfect addition to your home.

You will be spoiled for choice with their wide range of wall mirrors, coffee tables, photo frames, yantra paintings and much much more! We weren’t kidding when we said art inspires everything they do, be it the inspirational use of mirror work on small art to ceramic pots converted to candles and T light holders! What’s also cool about Wild Rose Homes is that you can look for decor based on themes, such as checkered, ornate, stencil, crackled collections and more varieties. So, if you’re looking for a particular kind of style of decor for a space in your home, or are trying to ensure some uniformity in the decor, this makes it much easier.

These bespoke, artisanal products come with a fair trade focus, and also make for great gifting options. We’re sure you’d be able to pick out a clock, or mirror that would make for a great housewarming gift. If not that, you can always choose from organisers, pen stands and more, which someone with a penchant for stationery will like. Oh, and you must check out their unique and adorable miniature collection too!

Start browsing and give yours or a friend’s space a Wild Rose twist!